From the street to the stage 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the third episode

This evening, Tuesday 11 April 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2 the third episode of Dalla strada al Palco will be broadcast, the second edition of the show conceived by Carlo Conti and hosted by Nek which brings the colorful world of artists to TV who perform and talk about themselves in front of the studio audience and some VIP guests. Where to see Road to Stage on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Tuesday evenings at 21.20 on Rai 2.

Street to stage live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many bets

We have seen where to watch Dalla strada al Palco on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned on Rai 2? In all, six episodes will be aired: the first on Tuesday 28 March 2023; the sixth and last Tuesday 2 May 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):