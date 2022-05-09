Dalin Cosplay transformed into the Knight of Andromeda in a new set of photos that will thrill even the most riveted fan of Knights of the Zodiac.

This talented Mexican cosplayer He had already shown us a preview of this armor; however, this time we can see it in detail and with much more elaborate poses.

I won’t tell you any more and I’d better leave you with the session Dalyn Cosplay where transformed into the mighty knight of Andromeda.

Up to here we can feel its cosmos. Image: Dalin Cosplay.

As you can see, the armor design is practically identical to the one he wears. shun in saint seiya animeand you can see this not only in the shoulder protections, but also in the details of the chest.

Dalyn Cosplay managed to replicate each piece quite masterfully, and even added a green wig to look more like the andromeda knight.

Of course his signature weapon couldn’t be left out of the photo shoot, so he added a modified chain to look as much like the one we see in the anime as possible.

Even the gun did well. Image: Dalin Cosplay.

Details are always important when it comes to distinguishing a good cosplay, and in this interpretation they are very good, since the tiara that she wears on her head, combined with a pair of pink boots and gloves, give her a look that makes her unique. .

Dalin Cosplay has not only played the Knight of Andromeda

This popular Mexican cosplayer has extensive experience creating outfits inspired by characters from anime, video games and even comics, so you can take a walk on his Instagram accountm to discover them all.

What did you think of this job? the mexican cosplayer? Tell us in the comments and Do not forget to follow us on our social networks.