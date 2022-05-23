Dalyn Cosplay turned into the cutest version of chun li in an outfit sure to make fighting game fans swoon.

Since its first appearance in Street Fighter II: The World Warriorthe powerful fighter has shown us various outfits, and some of them were taken up by the cosplayer.

To start, Dalin Cosplay appears in the classic blue Chun Li outfitwhich she adorns nicely with a few accessories and a big smile.

Image: Dalin Cosplay.

In this first cosplay we can see a very exact replica of the classic blue chun li suitwhich maintains the openings on the sides as in Street Fighter.

The long white boots are also kept, and in fact, they look very similar to the ones that appear in the video game.

Accessories are always important, and Dalyn Cosplay took from chun li her large wristbands with spikes, in addition to the ornaments with which she covers her hairstyle.

Dalin Cosplay transformed into the cutest version of Chun Li with two versions

The second costume that the cosplayer showed was its pink variantwhere she leaves aside her characteristic dress with openings on the sides and replaces it with what appears to be a body.

At the top appears a vest with yellow trim at the seamswhich extend throughout the entire suit.

His hair also looks different, as he changes the white decorations for two yellow ribbons that fall on the sides of his head.

Image: Dalin Cosplay.

Dalyn Cosplay not only has she transformed into this fighter, so you can see all her cosplays if you follow her on her Instagram account.

What did you think of this interpretation? chun li? Tell us in the comments and don’t forget to follow us on our social networks.