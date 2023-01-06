With the end of the first season of Chainsaw Man fans are waiting for any announcement regarding its sequel. However, this has not happened yet and fans of Denji, Makima, Power and more characters are turning their attention to fan art and cosplay.

In the case of this last activity, there are many interpretations made by cosplayers. Something that helps a lot is that Tatsuki Fujimoto’s character design is not that complicated.

At least in the majority of those who appear in the pages of his work. Among them is Power, who at first glance appears to be a normal girl. However, there are some signs that reveal the true nature of it.

For example, the horns that appear on its head as well as its eyes, which have a very particular design. Another detail that stands out is its sharp teeth. But something that stands out is the attitude he has.

In the manga and anime of Chainsaw Man she usually behaves in a crude and even rude way. It is not very brave either; in fact, when the enemy overcomes her, she usually escapes from it.

That’s why she had ‘special’ training from Kishibe so she would stop doing it and really apply herself to the fullest. All of the above is part of what makes Power popular in the eyes of fans and that it has more than one cosplay.

Dalin Cosplay recreates Power from Chainsaw Man

Power cosplay from Chainsaw Man what we share is a contribution from the cosplayer Dalin Cosplay or Lyn (@dalin_cosplay). In this case she decided to recreate it as if she were a gamer.

That is why it has elements associated with Power such as its hair, red horns, and sharp teeth. However, the coloring of the eyes is not the same. Hers are gold with a curious pattern and are not entirely red as in the photos.

At present there are pupilentes that achieve this effect. Regarding the outfit he wears, it is something entirely original, since Power does not appear in such a way in the anime.

It doesn’t seem like there are many video games to say at Aki’s house, which is where Power lives. But it’s an idea of ​​what he might look like if he happened to have a similar hobby. It is a concept that may catch the attention of some people.

