the anime of evangelion came to an end with the tetralogy movies Rebuild of Evangelion. However, the fame of her characters persists and this is the case of Rei Ayanami, the great favorite of many and who is popular in fan art and cosplay.

This girl with a cold and calm personality knew how to win the hearts of the audience. That despite the fact that at the beginning of the series she is not very communicative to say. Perhaps that itself made her stand out more.

Rei, like other characters in the series, is someone with a complicated personality. All because of her strange origins and the way she was raised.

It is as the story progresses that it comes to light that it is more than it appears.

Hideaki Anno, its creator, knew how to put various twists on everything related to it to keep the audience hooked. Thus, she revealed that her relationship with Shinji Ikari goes beyond what was expected.

Though years have passed since the end of evangelion It doesn’t hurt to give the anime the opportunity and know Rei’s story in this way. Turning to movies is also valid.

Something that they achieved Rebuild of Evangelion is to keep the interest of Anno’s work alive. And by the way, they gave the cosplayers ideas to dedicate more than one cosplay to Rei Ayanami, who has always stood out for having many of them.

Dalin Cosplay recreates Rei Ayanami from Rebuild of Evangelion

The cosplay that we share with you this time of Rei Ayanami from evangelion is a contribution from the cosplayer Dalin Cosplay or Lyn (@dalin_cosplay).

As you can tell it is based on the appearance of this character from Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo.

In this film of Rebuild of Evangelion this character appears with a black plugsuit. Elements such as short bluish hair and eyes with red pupils are very present.

The same can be said of the pins she wears in her hair. Regarding the suit, the arrangement of the colors is similar to how it appears in the aforementioned tape.

One thing this rendition lacks is a bit of visual support. A more elaborate setting would have helped a lot to make it stand out. Maybe a few extra photos would have helped to appreciate it in a more complete and satisfactory way.

