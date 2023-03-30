Chapter 187 of “There is room at the bottom” surprised fans. Delilah, Kimberly’s mom, now plans to win over Mike. To do this, she decided to visit Kimberly at the Gonzales house with a tight bikini with checks and flowers, and a colored pareo. Upon hearing Mike’s car arrive, she decided to go down from the roof, where she was sunbathing, and throw her hat into the patio of Francesca Maldini’s house.

When she got to the mansion’s gates, she called Mike, who was going in to work with Francesca, and asked him to hand over her item. He went to pick it up and was surprised that Joel’s ex-partner was getting into the pool. After removing the pareo, “Kim’s” mother entered the pool and tried to impress Macarena’s lover with her movements. However, he did not pay much attention to it. Minutes later, Joel arrived at Las Nuevas Lomas and saw her leaving the place, which caused her outrage, so she decided to face Mike. “Have you already found out that Dalila is my ex?” Charo’s son began to tell him.