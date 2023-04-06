‘Charito’ kicked Kimberly and Dalila out of their house in “At the back there is room 10”, chapter 191. However, the character played by ‘Lucecita’ Ceballos still has more evil to unleash in the América Televisión series. Although her pregnancy lie fell through and she was subsequently removed from the Gonzales family home, she also lost her job at Joel’s shop. Therefore, she is preparing a new revenge.

“Joel is going to regret cutting me out of his life. I’m going to give him a taste of his own medicine,” he is heard saying in a recent trailer for episode 192. Of course, delilah she will not do it alone, since now she demands the help of kimberley to achieve your goal. VIDEO: America TV

#Dalila #prepares #revenge #AFHS #demands #Kimberlys #Joel #regret