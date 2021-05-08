Argentina Delilah Ippolito got his first Saturday Scudetto. Although she was not called up for the match against Napoli, the National Team player accompanied the Juventus players in the 2-0 victory that allowed them to conquer the fourth consecutive Italian league.

Since its creation in 2017, Juventus has been sweeping Italian women’s football and this Saturday it was able to get the bitter taste of elimination in the semifinals of the Italian Cup last week.

At the Juventus Center in Vinovo, the training center of the Turin club, the bianconere they sealed the victory in the first half. The historic scorer Cristiana Girelli, at 19 minutes, and Barbara Bonansea, at 29, allowed the local to play calmly a key game to win the Italian championship two days from the end.

Unlike the men’s team led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who lost to Inter after nine consecutive crowns, the performance of Rita Guarino’s team was relentless. Accumulated 20 wins in 20 games and secured his fourth title in four years.

This title also represents the second in 2021 after winning the Super Cup last January, the first trophy for Argentina’s Ippolito. “Unique emotions. Moments that are enjoyed and lived with eyes wide open! Thank you team. The Italian super cup is once again bianconera,” wrote the 19-year-old player at the time.

Last week, after the elimination of the Italian Cup, Ippolito had stressed that the objective was the Scudetto. “One of the most important things that surprised me when I arrived at this club was that this team is full of lessons, but one of the most difficult lessons, such as victory. They also taught me and made me see that when we have to fall, we know how to play. bottom and get afloat again, “he wrote on Instagram.

“Get ready,” he added, “when a winning team like this comes out, the hunger to win will be invulnerable. We are not conformists, we learn from mistakes, we accept them and face them together. One more scratch for this pack. We already think about what comes”.

Although this time she was not part of the summoned, she was once again with her teammates in the locker room, from where she was happy for a new conquest, the second for her incipient career.