‘At the bottom there is room 10’ came into tension in its chapter 307 after the exchange of words that Dalila and Francesca had in the corporation. As it turned out, Kimberly’s mother went to look for the Maldini matriarch to confront her because she was interfering in the relationship that she has started with Diego Montalbán. Given this, Alessia’s father’s ex-partner put her in her place for entering her office without asking permission.

Dalila did not hesitate to tell him all the plans she has with Montalbán in Las Nuevas Lomas. After that, the owner of the Maldini corporation laughed and alleged that this is Diego’s plan to make him jealous of her.

YOU CAN SEE: Historical figure DISAPPEARS from ‘At the bottom there is room’: who is he and why did he leave?

Francesca told her truths to Dalila

Francesca wanted to reason with Dalila by pointing out that Diego is using her to make her jealous. However, Kimberly’s mother replied that the two love each other, they are destined to be together and she hopes that no one gets in the way of her relationship.

Dalila is Diego’s new partner in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio 10’. Photo: América TV

YOU CAN SEE: Hold on, Dr. Cortez! Mike records a shootout with Joel to get revenge on ‘Maca’s suitor

How did Dalila come into Diego Montalbán’s life in ‘AFHS’?

After donating blood to ‘Charito’ to help him recover from the accident, Kimberly’s mother is determined to return to live in Las Nuevas Lomas no matter what. When trying to approach the Gonzales again, she was surprised that Joel is already with Patty. Given this, she saw Diego Montalbán and, as it is known in the neighborhood that he is already single, she did not hesitate to start flirting with him; To do this, she initiated his plan by asking him to use his toilets. Inside the house, she did not miss the opportunity to approach Francesca’s ex-partner.

#Dalila #confront #Francesca #AFHS #destroys #quotHes #jealousquot