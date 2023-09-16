Delilah returned to ‘There is room at the bottom! After donating blood that she gave to ‘Charito’ to help him recover from the accident, Kimberly’s mother is determined to return to live in Las Nuevas Lomas no matter what. Seeking to get closer to the Gonzales again, she was surprised that Joel is already with Patty; However, she does not hesitate to flirt with him, but the popular ‘Fish Face’ ignores her for now. Given this, she saw Diego Montalbán and, as it is known in the neighborhood that he is already single, she did not hesitate to start flirting with him; To do this, he started his plan by asking for his services. Inside the house, he did not miss the opportunity to approach Francesca’s ex-partner and invite her to eat the cake that ‘Charo’ gave him.

