Dalila Di Lazzaro remembers Alain Delon a few days after his death

Dalila Di Lazzaro remembers Alain Delon, the French actor who died at 88, also revealing some spicy details about their relationship.

Interviewed by Evening Courierthe former model and actress recalls when she first met the interpreter at the Formula 1 Grand Prix, at the event organized at the Hotel de Paris: “I was wearing a blue and white striped jumpsuit, I was tanned, very blonde, my back was bare… I found myself at the end of the hall next to the elevator, with Alain Delon and Mireille Darc. She pressed the button, he looked at me and blew me a kiss. For me he was a legend. Handsome as the sun”.

She was 23, while he was 40. The two then met again on the set of the film Zorro: “Hoping to meet him again, I saw him at the bar. I was with some friends again. Addressing me formally, he said in Italian, would you come to my dressing room for a moment? He didn’t remember seeing me before. They called him back to the set. I asked where his dressing room was and a guy from the production shouted at me and cursed: you all want Delon… Out of nowhere, he appeared, Alain. He motioned for me to follow him”.

Dalila Di Lazzaro continues: “He said I was wearing too much makeup, he took me to the bathroom, I washed myself, he dried me and said: you have a fantastic face, you look better this way. I will make you make a film in France but you must learn French”.

They met again in America where Delon asked her to act in Three men to take downof which he was an actor and producer: “On the set, a silent and magnetic courtship began. He asked for two connecting rooms. He knocked, I was in the shower. I said to wait for me, I found him under the covers of the bed. He got on top of me. I, intimidated, muttered that he had a nice bathrobe. He got nervous and left. At night he came back. I felt him touching me, kissing me. He had velvet skin, olive, enough to lose your mind”.

“He was fiery, the last time we made love behind his trailer-dressing room, standing, like kids. At the end of filming we exchanged a gift: he a medallion, I his portrait”.

The actress, however, reveals that she has a regret: “I went to the preview with my boyfriend. Alain told me, what do you do with someone so normal, you have to stay with me. In hindsight I was wrong. I should have stayed with Alain”.

“He collapsed when his last great love left him for a banker,” Dalila Di Lazzaro reveals. “I tried to see him again, I tried in vain to get in touch with him through his son Anthony and now I live with this remorse.”