A chronic pain that changed Dalila Di Lazzaro’s life forever, for 11 years she was confined to bed, without ever getting up

During the New Year’s Eve episode of Domenica In, Dalila Di Lazzaro she was a guest in the studio, filling Mara Venier’s heart with joy. The presenter said that she had been asking the actress to participate in her program for at least three years.

Dalila Di Lazzaro many years ago had a serious accident which sadly changed his life forever.

She said she broke her atlas, in a non-displaced way. Doctors continued to do x-rays from her neck down, not believing the pain she continued to feel. For 11 years she is stayed in bedwithout ever getting up, not even to wash.

They kept doing x-rays from my neck down. I was bedridden for 11 years. Never, ever, ever get up. Not even to wash myself. I ate straight.

How is Dalila Di Lazzaro today

Today he continues to struggle with the chronic pain that limits his life and has revealed that he chose to talk about it, just to be able to help all those who suffer like her.

I don’t want to have people’s pity. I am combative, strong, I want to help thousands of people struggling with chronic pain. I would like to take this issue forward and thank you Mara for letting me tell you on the first day of the year.

At the end of Dalila Di Lazzaro’s moving words, Mara Venier pointed out how it is improved his situation compared to a year ago, when he told her he couldn’t move and couldn’t even take a train or a plane.

Today it is got out of bedleft the house and arrived in the studio of the famous presenter.

Dalila Di Lazzaro great friend of #SundayIn returns to a story about his life. Regarding the serious accident that struck her, she declares: “11 years in bed without ever getting up, not even to wash. I wish I didn’t have the pity of the people…”#MaraVenier#DalilaDiLazzaro

© @RaiPlay pic.twitter.com/SA92rdOyG6 — Dario Sardonè (@dariosardone) January 1, 2023

For me, seeing you come in, walk…… I’m happy for you.

and then thetouching hug between the two, which moved the entire Italian public.