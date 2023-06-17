Saturday, June 17, 2023, 5:11 p.m.



Far from Croatia, the figure of Zlatko Dalic is rarely noticed. Until the big national team tournaments arrive. There the technician born 56 years ago in Livno, a town belonging to the current territory of Bosnia-Herzegovina, has plenty of reasons to puff out his chest. Runner-up five years ago in the World Cup held in Russia and third place in the most recent World Cup held in Qatar, the Croatian coach hopes to take the ‘Vatreni’ this Sunday to the first title in their history, that of a League of Nations that challenges them in the final against Spain, thus culminating in style the formidable epic of an incombustible group. “Winning would be crowning the successes of this generation,” the coach explained this Saturday when asked about the figure of Luka Modric, the great benchmark for a team that never gives up.

«He commits himself in each training session, like the other veterans. He is exemplary in every session. They are the ones who carry this group forward,” the Croatian coach added at a press conference in which he remarked that all his footballers are in a position to play the clash against Spain and he was confident in the chances of achieving the goal. “We have to adapt some things. If it will be enough to win? We hope so. It will be a great final against a very difficult opponent, “he said.

Dalic recalled the mental strength of a team that has just beaten the Netherlands in extra time and that has already left plenty of examples of its resistance and inaccessibility to discouragement in the Euro Cup played in 2020 or in the World Cup in Qatar. “We know the intensity that the game is going to demand of us, but we have shown many times that we are prepared for 90 or 120 minutes. Of seven overtimes we have won six, that shows the strength of this team. We are prepared for everything », he reviewed.

The Croatian coach praised the Spain of Luis de la Fuente. “We have studied it in the three games that he has played. Not much has changed. They handle the ball fast, we know what we’re up against. Spain is a great team with a great capacity for improvisation. Their individual quality is very high, but so is ours”, warned Dalic, who was proud of the massive support that the fans of the small Balkan country will offer on Sunday. “It is very valuable that 25,000 Croats are going to be in Rotrdam. That explains the team we are and what we have achieved,” he said.

In any case, Dalic predicts a very close final. «We are 50 to 50. This is another game different from the semifinal, bigger. We are not going to put pressure on ourselves to be favourites,” argued the Croatian coach.