

Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Next Wednesday, the Olympic team will play its first match in the continental qualifiers for the AFC U-23 Championship 2024 in Qatar, against China, the “host”, in the first round of Group A, at the “Dalian Suyuan” stadium, in the city of Dalian, south of Liaoning Province. Chinese.

Dalian Suyuan, which has a capacity of 63,000 spectators, is the latest Chinese stadium that was supposed to host the 2023 Asian Cup, before China apologized in May 2022 due to the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic, and the hosting moved to Qatar in January next year. 2024.

The stadium overlooks the waterfront of Dalian, a major city and seaport in southern Liaoning Province.

On the other hand, the matches of the “Olympic White”, whose delegation arrived in China, will be in the second and third rounds against the Maldives on September 9, and India on September 12 at the “Dalian Sports Center” stadium, which in turn can accommodate 61,000 fans, and was built in 2013 as the main headquarters for the club that bears the name of the city.

43 teams are participating in the qualifiers, divided into 11 groups, so that 10 groups include 4 teams, while there are 3 teams in the last group. Qatar, the organizing country, to participate in the finals that will be held in Doha from April 15 to May 3, 2024

The Spanish coach, Denis Silva, called up our Olympic team coach 26 players for the qualifiers, and they are Ahmed Fawzi, Ahmed Mahmoud, Nawaf Al Harthy, Rakan Walid, Zayed Al Zaabi “Al Jazeera”, Issa Khalfan, Muhammad Abbas “Al Ain”, Khaled Tawheed, Hamad Fahd “Sharjah”, Walid Rashid. , Yasser Hassan, Sultan Adel “Ittihad Kalba”, Maid Al-Tunaiji, Abdullah Abbas, Muhammad Abdul Rahman, Ali Abdulaziz “Victory”, Sultan Al-Badwawi, fought Abdullah Suhail “Shabab Al-Ahly”, Abdullah Abdulaziz “Ajman”, Abdullah Al-Hammadi “Al-Dhafra”, Hamad Al-Muqbali “Fujairah”, Ismail Al-Zaabi “Al-Bataeh”, Fahd Badr “Emirates”, Abdulaziz Al-Balushi “Al-Wahda”, Hamdan Abdul Rahman “Hatta”, Khamis Al-Mansouri “Bani Yas”.

