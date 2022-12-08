One more time, Dahlia Duran He addressed John Kelvin, this after the trial that Lucho Cáceres won against Magaly Medina despite the flaws in the process. Various show figures, opponents of the “Urraca”, came out in front of her and threatened to sue her and the cumbiambero was no exception. He took advantage of the controversy, but his intentions were misguided.

As is known, Dalia Durán chose to distance herself from him after he was released after being sentenced for assaulting her, and thus avoid controversy. However, the model broke her silence to comment on him.

What did Dalia Durán say about John Kelvin?

Through her official Instagram account, Dalia Durán carried out a question-and-answer dynamic so that her followers can consult different topics. A user did not hesitate to question him about the complaint that the singer intends to file against Magaly Medina. When asked, the Cuban dancer responded as follows:

“I have not seen it, but if so, a couple of ridiculous ones, no one deserves anyone’s respect. They are scourges of this society ”, were the first words of Dalia Durán, who gave her support to the journalist. “All my support, admiration and respect for Magaly Medina,” she continued.

“Everyone scratches themselves when they are told their truths. Anyway, I ask, is it suddenly the same judge? When you know that you have been sentenced for a crime and you know why you are free, it is best to keep quiet ”, she concluded.

Dalia Durán criticizes John Kelvin for the alleged upcoming lawsuit against Magaly Medina. Photo: @daliaduran/Instagram

Dalia Durán marks distance from John Kelvin

In an interview with “América Hoy”, Dalia Durán expressed her current position regarding a possible meeting with John Kelvin. Likewise, she said that a company wanted to hire them for an event, but she refused.

“They contacted the agency I work with, they said no, then they contacted me and the answer was the same. They were very interested and insistent on hiring me, but I did not accept. I wouldn’t accept for any amount, I already realized the screw up I made (meeting John in a restaurant), so I want to keep my image calm and I don’t want any more trouble. As much as I need the money for my children, I prefer to avoid exposing myself or saying things that are not, “he told Trome.

Dalia Durán assured that she will not meet with John Kelvin again. Photo: America TV Capture/Broadcast

Magaly Medina assures that she received threats from John Kelvin

Due to the latest controversy that Magaly Medina starred in, several detractors came forward assuring that they will also denounce her. After that, the ‘Magpie’ assured that she has been receiving threats from John Kelvin.

“I heard a conversation and I’m going to say it because I don’t know if John Kelvin’s lawyer sent it to my reporter so that I could listen to it as a threat, which he threatened me with,” he said, denying that this is happening to him. affecting.

Magaly Medina said that John Kelvin was afraid to go to his program. Photo: ATV Capture/Broadcast

Dalia Durán attacks John Kelvin in networks

After the interview that John Kelvin gave in “Love and Fire”, Dalia Durán published an extensive story on social networks, showing her position regarding what her ex-partner said: “Bold, mythomaniac and delinquent, John Kelvin Sarmiento Llanto? Do you think that you are going to cover up your crime in front of the people who hate you by sending things today? I didn’t need anything in all this time, except now. Leave me alone”.