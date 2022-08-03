The model Dahlia Duran He gave an interview to El Popular, in which he spoke about his activity in the last two weeks and the criticism he received for his debut on stage. Specific, Magaly Medina He had strong questions about the Cuban, who described her show as a presentation “of two suns” and recommended that she dedicate herself to something else.

YOU CAN SEE Janet Barboza annoys a reporter from “America Today” for sexist questions to Dalia Durán

Dalia Durán does not understand Magaly’s criticism

To the ex-partner of John Kelvin The opinion of the driver seemed strange to him “Magaly TV, the firm”. “I understand her work, although it seems strange to me that she was very harsh with me and not with Shirley Cherres, who did not sing or dance on her set,” the model declared in conversation with El Popular.

“Magaly He always supported me and I’m sure when we’re face to face he won’t say all that. Life taught me to be strong, not to lower my head, but quite the opposite, “he assured Dahlia Duran. In this way, the Cuban shows that these questions have not affected her performance. “Criticism makes me stronger, I am tough, I have received so many attacks in this time,” she said.

“Criticism makes me stronger,” says the Cuban model. Photo: Dalia Duran/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE Dalia Durán presents the Latin Show orchestra and reveals details of the next song: “I have plenty of words”

What was Dalia Durán doing the last two weeks?

During the last days, the Cuban did not appear in the public eye. Many claimed it was because of her disastrous debut on stage. Dahlia Duran she dismissed the latter and claimed that she was ill. “It’s simple, I was in very poor health, lying in my bed for two weeks at the point of medicine,” she revealed to El Popular.

“I am a full-fledged woman, who is clear about what she wants in life, and that is to raise my five children. I don’t have to hide or anything like that,” she added.

During the last two weeks, Dalia Durán has moved away from the public eye. Photo: Dalia Duran/Instagram

Ethel Pozo criticizes the debut of Dalia Durán on stage

Ethel Well He disagreed with Dalia Durán’s presentation. For the host of “America Today”, it was not necessary for the Cuban to let herself be touched by the dancer to surprise the public.

“I see you in something else, you are beautiful as a model. Nobody has to be touching you. It is my personal opinion. You can do the show like Tilsa in ‘The Avengers’, let them look at me, but nothing to be playing, “said Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter.