Dalia Mostafa is participating in the series “Beit Farah”, which is currently shown on an Egyptian satellite screen, after drawing everyone’s attention during the past year for her role in the series “Velvet Silk”.

Corona injury

During her interview with “Sky News Arabia”, Dalia revealed the details of her role in the new series, her infection with the Corona virus last week, and the secret that she did not appear so far with her husband, Sherif Salama, in a work of art together.

She pointed out that what attracted her to work was “the nature of the role that differs from what she presented before,” adding: “In addition to the heroes participating in the work and the production company that provides the means to success.”

Dalia embodies the character of a doctor named “Alia” in the series, who lives in the same building in which Fathi Abdel Wahab lives, and they get to know each other and a love story develops between them.

According to Dalia, “My role is different from what I presented previously, and I am excited to see the viewers’ reaction to it when it was shown on screens.”

And about dealing with Fathi Abdel Wahab, Dalia said that she was “also excited about the viewers’ reaction to our work together for the second time.”

She explained that she has not cooperated so far with her husband, Sherif Salama, in any artistic work, because there is no distinctive work commensurate with the nature of the roles offered by the duo, but they do not mind if there is a well-written artwork.

Dalia pointed out that her criteria for choosing the appropriate role for her is to make sure to present the new and distinguished role, stressing the rejection of the role that shows women in an inappropriate and indecent manner.

And about her refusal, during a television program, to talk about the story of Amr Diab and Dina El-Sherbiny’s marriage and her opinion of the artist, Mohamed Ramadan, she said: “It does not concern me to talk or comment on others because it is unacceptable, these matters belong to the person alone.”

A few days ago, the Egyptian artist was infected with the Corona virus without anyone knowing, and she remained secretive about that until her recovery, and said that “she adhered to the health protocol and adhered to domestic isolation, and that experience went well.”

Fitness and weight maintenance

During her speech to “Sky News Arabia”, Dalia talked about the reason for maintaining her weight, saying: “She does not follow any type of diet, but she maintains her weight by avoiding eating unhealthy food, or eating late.”

On the role of her controversial husband, as he appeared in the character of the tyrannical man in the series “Faten Amal Harbi” last Ramadan, she said that the character must be separated during the artwork and the artist’s personality in reality.

She added, “Sherif has reversed everything in the role of Saif in the Faten Amal Harbi series, and she is very happy with the success he achieved in the series and the audience’s reaction to the character.”