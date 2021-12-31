Dalia Durán caused controversy in recent weeks for her statements about John Kelvin. However, this time, the Cuban revealed that she is focused on her projects for this coming year and said that she wants to continue on television.

A few days ago, Dalia mentioned that she stopped working on Andrés Hurtado’s program because her contract had ended, however, she assured that she wants to return to the small screen and is open to any offer that is presented to her.

“ He is a person to whom I have to thank a lot, especially because he supported me in the worst moments of my life. Here the truth is that my contract ended on December 18 and that’s it “ he said in an interview for El Popular.

He also commented that he spoke with the driver of Because today is Saturday with Andrés, after what he said about his ex-partner, and assured that he knew how to understand her.

“Andrés is an intelligent man and I know that he understood my every word. I would like to work with him again, I do not rush him to anything. To bring bread to my children, I would even sell emollient, ”he said.

Dalia Durán does not rule out falling in love again

During the same interview, Dalia Durán also commented that she has not closed the doors to love and if she could give herself a new opportunity.

“I am not ruling out anything that can make me happy. Besides, I have every right. It is not only about happiness, but also about fidelity, respect, love and trust ”, he indicated for the aforementioned newspaper.

Dalia Durán ignores the criticism she has received after her statements

Due to the statements in which she implied that she was demanding the freedom of John Kelvin, Dalia Durán was harshly criticized in the following days. However, the Cuban clarified that these questions do not affect her at all, since she feels calm knowing that people who know her trust her.

“Thank the Lord, I maintain the support of my followers, those who really know me, and that is enough for me. Bad words and negative energies to the outside have no space in my life. As someone I admire a lot told me, God’s times are perfect, “he said.