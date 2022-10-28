Dahlia Duran He shows that he is not daunted by anything or anyone and presents his best face to his followers, whom he will address this October 29 in “The Great Show.” In Gisela Valcárcel’s program, she would talk about the release of John Kelvin and how he has faced difficult moments in his life, so that he serves as an example to other women who go through the same thing.

The Cuban model once again made it clear, through social networks, that her tranquility does not change her for anything and responded to the comment of a user who recommended that she not become romantically linked with her aggressor.

What did Dalia Duran say about getting back together with John Kelvin?

It all started when Dalia Durán shared an image on her Instagram profile with a peculiar message that said: “Beloved father, tonight I give you control of everything I couldn’t change. Protect my children and me. Take control of my life”.

Said publication was made on October 25, the date on which his aggressor John Kelvin was released.

Publication of Dalia Duran. Photo: Dalia Duran/Instagram

Comments of support and support came from her fans, but there was one in particular that the hostess was encouraged to respond to.

The follower told her: “Dalia, please, don’t go back with that. You are worth a lot. Think of yourself and your children.” Given this, the Cuban assured him: “Never! I wouldn’t trade the woman I am today for anything.”

Dalia Durán will return to “The Great Show”

The model Dalia Durán returns to the dance floor of “El gran show” to the surprise of many. She so she let it know G.V. Productions by publishing the preview of what will be seen on October 29. In said video it was announced that the model will go to “tell everything”.

Hours later, Dalia clarified that her presence had already been planned weeks ago and coincided with the release of John Kelvin. In this way, she ruled out that she wants to make a circus out of her life.