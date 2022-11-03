Dahlia Duran seeks justice after the recent release from the Lurigancho prison of John Kelvin. The cumbiambero had to serve a sentence for physical and sexual violence against his still wife. For this reason, the Cuban was present in the program of Magaly Medinaseeking help to return the singer to prison and, in addition, revealed moments that were not known about their relationship.

“Where was it John Kelvin the day your daughters were born, the twins? How was I? My daughter almost died, the smallest in the caesarean section, “said the model. “My daughter was not breathing for a long time,” she said. “The man was out partying, he wasn’t even working,” he said. Dahlia Duran.

Why wasn’t John Kelvin there for the birth of his daughters?

The Cuban continued with the unfortunate story. “He had work for only an hour and it was very early. I’m leaving very excited because he was going to bring my twin daughters into the world, “she said.

“I told him to come back after his work. She didn’t show up. When she arrived she went to sleep and I waited, “she lamented.

Dalia Durán is not satisfied with the release of John Kelvin. Photo: The Republic / Instagram / Dalia Duran

Help channels

If you know someone or are affected by acts of family or sexual violence, you can contact Line 100 of the Ministry of Women for free and Vulnerable Populations, which has a team specialized in “providing information, orientation and emotional support”.

In addition, Line 100 has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the CEM or the Urgent Care Service. This service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year (including holidays).