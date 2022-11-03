The recent release of the cumbia singer John Kelvin after assaulting his wife, Dahlia Duran, continues to generate indignation in a large sector of the citizenry, mainly in the Cuban dancer, who questions that the artist can resume his career after all the damage he did.

Accompanied by her lawyer, Claudia Zumaeta, she was present at the Magaly Medinain which she was very uncomfortable with the actions of her children’s father, who has been promoting her return to music through her digital platforms and even the premiere of a new video clip.

John Kelvin called Dalia Durán from prison

One of the most revealing moments of the interview and in which the dancer was very annoyed was when she confessed that, during the time that the former member of the Team 5 He was in jail, he contacted her on more than one occasion to express his love despite violating her on several occasions throughout their relationship.

“A few months before, this man spoke to my dad telling him that he was going to take care of me, telling him that he loved me. While in prison, he made several calls telling me that he hadn’t forgotten me, that he loved me, that this and that. What character within his four senses, after removing the dirt, is going to call you to tell you those things? He told me to visit him in prison, ”he added.

Magaly Medina recommends that John Kelvin enter rehabilitation

Following Dalia Durán’s statements, the host of the program “Magaly TV, the firm” recommended to the singer that, instead of prioritizing his return to the stage, he undergoes therapy so that he can reintegrate into society and avoid having reactions such as those that They were taken to a prison.

“He is the aggressor, he is not well, he has not undergone therapy … Instead of taking so many photos and putting on smiles on social networks, they should take him to a rehabilitation center. If something has taken him to where he was, it is the life he was leading (of excesses) ”, indicated the presenter emphatically.

Dalia Durán points out that John Kelvin led a life of excess

Among the questions raised, the popular “Urraca” slipped the possibility that the singer consumed substances such as alcohol or drugs, before which Dalia Durán confessed that, on more than one occasion, she had to inform Kelvin’s mother about her condition.

“There is Mrs. Lupe, who is John’s mother and let her say if I am lying, that when she was here Lima, I have sent her images in the situation that John arrived. Several times I had to go out at dawn to help him, I, the one who is showing up here. When things happened, I would ask his mother to take him away, ”she declared.

Help channels

If you are or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence, call Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations for free which has a team specialized in “providing information, orientation and emotional support”.