Dahlia Duran She would be being threatened and extorted through messages on her cell phone. She so she made it known Karla Tarazona this Wednesday, October 26 during the broadcast of the program “D’ Mañana”. The presenter was outraged by the release of John Kelvin and she said that, in the middle of a telephone communication with the Cuban, she revealed the situation she is experiencing.

What did Karla Tarazona say about Dalia Durán?

“I must commit an infidence. I have people very close to Dalia (…). She is constantly being threatened and extorted. Above all, what she is afraid of now, at this time, is that she violates the integrity of her minor children, “said the driver.

“She is doing everything on her part to get up, to continue working with her children; however, she is afraid that something will happen to her little ones because she is constantly being threatened and extorted, and (they tell her that) if she does not give what they ask of her, those who are going to pay the piper, so to speak They are your little ones. She is very scared by that situation, “he added. Karla Tarazona regarding Dalia Duran.

Release of John Kelvin

John Kelvin was released on the afternoon of the last Tuesday, October 25, 2022. The media captured the precise moment in which the singer left the San Juan de Lurigancho prison.

As recalled, the Judiciary acquitted Jonathan Sarmiento LLanto, who had received a 21-year prison sentence for assaulting Dalia Durán, after an appeal was admitted and it was determined that there was no convincing evidence to certify the participation willful misconduct of the accused.