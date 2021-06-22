John Kelvin causes controversy again after the diffusion of a new ‘ampay’ of Magaly TV, the firm. On this occasion, his still wife, Dalia Durán, decided to evict him from their home due to the images released.

The Cuban businesswoman took out the cumbia singer’s belongings in black bags and warned him not to step on her apartment again, where she and her children live.

She was outraged when she made the radical decision. Get out of my house, get out of my life. Your things are outside, I don’t want to see you inside my home again, “he said. Dalia Duran before the cameras of ATV.

Everything indicates that this Monday, June 21, Dalia Durán will explain in an exclusive interview with Magaly medina all the details of his version about the coexistence relationship he had with the Peruvian musician.

“John Kelvin’s wife, Dalia Durán, snatches and throws away all the musician’s belongings. He also comes to the set to unmask the cumbiambero ”, can be heard in the voiceover of the advance of the program.

During the last few weeks, John kelvin He has been caught on several occasions entering a private room with women. Regarding those images, Dalia Durán assured that it did not affect her, because her relationship with the cumbia singer had ended.

However, after a new ‘ampay’ from the interpreter, The Cuban revealed that she has decided to take him out of her home, because according to her, he promised her that he would work to get her marriage back.

“I have not loved him here for a long time because he is fresh, disrespectful and a bad husband. He only lives to disturb my peace of mind. He tells me to recover a home that he himself destroyed and to marry us as a religious … On thousands of occasions I have asked him to retire in the best way, but this is not a lodging and my home has to be respected, “wrote the Cuban in an Instagram statement.

For his part, John Kelvin made a public apology to his wife and mentioned that they are both in divorce plans.

John Kelvin, latest news:

