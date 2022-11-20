Dahlia Duran She is a Cuban businesswoman who emerged from scratch with her children after separating from her still husband John Kelvin because he physically and psychologically mistreated her for many years. The fact was taken over by the Peruvian authorities, who found the singer guilty and sent him to prison for more than 1 year.

In reality, the artist was sentenced to 21 years not only for assault, but also for the crime of rape, which was annulled a few weeks ago and he was released according to the judge’s order. The repeal of his sanction caused the outrage of several celebrities, including the mother of his children, who suffered all the abuse. However, this November 18 they met with their closest environment, surprising all and sundry for it.

Why did Dalia Durán meet with John Kelvin?

The hostess Dalia Durán spoke with the newspaper El Popular to explain in detail what happened with John Kelvin at the dinner they had on November 18. For this reason, she recounted: “Indeed, we met as shown in the videos. Everything was facilitated by Doris, who is my comadre and John’s cousin at the same time. This was after the procedure in a conciliation center, where we went to see the issue of divorce ”.

In addition, he continued to say: “They put the drinks on, but I drank soda. We weren’t alone either, there were a total of five people at the table. In the end each one went by her side. We haven’t met as friends, I don’t know what his phone number is ”.

Dalia Durán assures that she will not return with John Kelvin

The influencer Dalia Durán is very sure of what she wants in her life and she has nothing to do with John Kelvin because of everything she has experienced in recent years. For this reason, she ignores when listening to the criticism of the people who at some point shook her hand due to her sudden departure with the artist.