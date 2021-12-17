Dalia Duran He disagreed with the decision of the CSJ to continue to keep John Kelvin, imprisoned for physical and sexual violence, in jail. The singer, who denounced him in the middle of the year for these crimes, had an unthinkable reaction and asked that the singer be released from prison so that he can be with his children, even more so on these Christmas dates.

In statements to a local media, the Cuban said that your little ones have a bad time and he mentioned that they can’t sleep and only ask about him.

“I think there is something behind this and it is abuse of authority, John should be out at least for an appearance, we all make mistakes. The judge does not take my statement or anything into account, they have not even allowed me to enter the hearing with my lawyer to clarify all this, “the foreigner told El Popular.

John Kelvin will spend Christmas behind bars after his request for release from prison was denied. Photo: Composition / LR

Dalia Durán wants to see her children happy

She was asked if she has forgiven him, despite the damage she received from the Cumbiambian. In this regard, he replied: “I am not the one to forgive him, I just want to see my children happy and that they can enjoy their father like any child, why so much damage, it was enough We are all suffering a lot ”.

Also, he clarified that he is in prison for an unforgivable reason, but his request is for the good of his children, who are his priority.

“He was never a bad father, there is a lot of love and that breaks my soul as a mother. He was absent as my husband, he did not respect me, that’s fine, but that was enough, I think that if there is nothing more to investigate and I have been clear, then why do they continue to have him in prison when he is not a criminal “, he declared.

The Cuban model Dalia Durán did not rule out falling in love again in the future. Photo: Capture / Instagram

Makes unexpected request

“We all know what he did to me as a husband, but here we are talking about five months, he is already deprived of his freedom, they have treated him the worst,” he said. Dalia Duran.