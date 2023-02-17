The Cuban Dalia Durán pointed out that the judge who ordered preventive detention against John Kelvin certified that the cumbiambero’s lawyer never had the videos he mentioned.

Dahlia Duran He appeared this Thursday, February 16, on the set of Magaly Medina to give his version of what was the recent imprisonment of John Kelvin. The Cuban was firm in her decision, pointing out that from now on she will not shake her hand to denounce any other mistreatment. Likewise, she ruled on the alleged intimate videos that she would have sent to the father of her children.

Dalia pointed out that the artist’s lawyer lied about these clips, since the judge never saw this evidence, so she decided to give her ex-partner preventive detention. “They did not have any type of argument that was consistent with what they wanted to demonstrate. I am not interested in John, and let them put it into their heads at once, ”she indicated. Video: ATV