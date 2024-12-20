The Círculo de Bellas Artes exhibits, in a comprehensive manner, the curtains designed and painted by the artist for a ballet, which the gallery owner Jorge Alcolea bought locked in a box
The largest Dalí in the world It already hangs in Madrid. And not on the wall of a museum or an art gallery, as one might expect, but in a theater, because it is a curtain. Actually, thirteen curtainsthat the artist…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Dalí #stages #bachanal #time #Spain
Leave a Reply