‘The angel’s cross’, by Salvador Dalí (1960), before his intervention with the deteriorated fragments of the base. Gala-Salvador Dalí Foundation

Salvador Dalí was passionate about science. For years he was subscribed to scientific journals that came to his home in Portlligat on time and allowed him to be informed of advances in physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology and astronomy. He also maintained contact with scientists and Nobel laureates such as Matila Ghyka, Thomas Banchoff, Dennis Gabor, Severo Ochoa and James Watson, whom he consulted promptly on topics that he wanted to develop in his work. What’s more: since 1938 his signature included a liquid corona identical to the stroboscopic photo of a drop of milk made by an electrical engineer two years earlier.

Dalí also liked to experiment and see the effect of the passage of time in his creations. He said that his works were not static, but evolved. He created recycled objects, such as those thrown by the sea after a storm, which he called “accessible memories”, because they contained the memory of the entire process they had experienced. Also made of iron that he placed in the open to rust or even paraffin, like a Christ that he placed under the dome of his museum to see how the heat of the sun affected him.

Despite his desire to let the unpredictable do, there were also times when it got the better of him. This is what happened to your sculpture-jewel Angel’s cross, a 42-centimeter-high piece created in 1960 in which he represented Jesus Christ on a cross within a structure formed by cubes. It is supported by a sphere and a base that hides a mechanism that moves twelve hedgehog points. When it opens, it shows an angel face. In this work, Dalí used almost a dozen elements: 14-carat gold, oil, amber, citrine, diamonds, platinum, red coral, topaz, lapis lazuli (an 87-millimeter ball), and marcasite. He played it, because some could be incompatible. And so it has finally been.

During the preventive conservation work it was observed that the base had been altered and it was necessary to act. “We have specialists in painting and drawing, but not jewelers, minerologists or gemologists. We contacted them and after verifying that the base was not sphalerite [sulfuro de zinc], but pyrite-marcasite [sulfuro de hierro], more unstable, have confirmed this alteration due to a specific increase in relative humidity and the possible presence of bacteria ”, explains Monte Aguer, director of the Dalí Museums.

The humidity has caused the marcasite to oxidize and generate sulphates that have ended up disintegrating part of the base. “Now the base is already stabilized after applying ammonia vapors. It has been deposited in a watertight place and samples have been sent to laboratories in Korea to carry out DNA sequencing and determine whether or not there is the presence of bacteria “, continues Aguer, who clarifies that the rest of the work, the cross of gold the Christ and the coral is in perfect condition.

The detailed analysis has also revealed that the sculpture-jewel had been restored prior to its purchase in 1999 by affecting the degradation of the base to the mechanism that operates two of the twelve platinum and diamond hands that now no longer move.

The cross without the base is still on display. It is in the room where this is exhibited important collection of 39 gold jewelery and stone sculptures precious stones created between 1941 and 1970 that the Dalí Foundation bought the Owen Cheatham collection in 1999. It paid 900 million pesetas to a Japanese entity that had bought them in the eighties. “The rest of the pieces are in perfect condition, as well as the 27 drawings and paintings to design the jewels; a collection that allows us to see the different stages of his artistic evolution ”, points out Aguer.

After six months of work, they are looking for a way to reduce the relative humidity inside the showcase and reinstall the base of the jewel. “When we get the results of the analyzes, we will see what additional measures must be taken to avoid degradation in the future. Let’s hope that in a couple or three months the two parts can be brought together ”, indicates the director of the Dalí Museums (Figueres Theater Museum, Portlligat in Cadaqués and Púbol Castle) which, after being closed for several months due to the evolution of the pandemic, they reopened on December 18 until next January 6. “I do not have information about the public, but I can say that it is the best time to visit them, because you can dedicate yourself not only to the visit, but to contemplation. We will close on the indicated date, but when it can be reopened we will do so, because our will is to be open, but we have to adapt to the circumstances ”, he concludes.