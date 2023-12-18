with videoDaley Blind has achieved another convincing victory with Girona FC. The surprising leader of Spain was too strong for Deportivo Alavés 3-0 in their own cozy Estadi Montilivi. As a result, the lead over number three FC Barcelona has grown to nine points, Real Madrid has two points less than the surprising leader.
18-12-23, 23:20
