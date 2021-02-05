Senator Jorge Taiana (Frente de Todos-Buenos Aires) and his colleague from the opposition, Juan Carlos Romero (Together for Change-Salta) they polemicized yesterday by the antecedents of the appointment of the judge Ramos Padilla.

In yesterday’s Senate session, Romero spoke of “political collusions ” by Ramos Padilla in reference to his role in the D’Alessio cause, which was harshly criticized by the Federal Chamber of Mar del Plata.

The 28 senators of Together for Change they voted against the appointment of the judge of “Legitimate Justice”.

Spokesmen for the Together for Change bloc pointed out that to base Romero’s criticism “you just have to reread” that ruling last December.

That appeal court reduced the eight prosecutions that Ramos Padilla issued against prosecutor Carlos Stornelli and annulled the two prosecutions of journalist Daniel Santoro in a defense of investigative journalism.

In addition, the Mar del Plata court pulled out stornelli of the attempted extortion of Marcelo D’Alessio that was the heart of the complaint of Operative Puf promoted by Cristina Kirchner. He only left two prosecutions for crimes of private action.

He said the coercion for which Judge Ramos Padilla charged Stornelli and Santoro against former PDVSA executive Gonzalo Brusa Dovat was not a crime, among other objections.

In December, the chamber criticized Ramos Padilla, La Plata’s new federal and electoral judge: – For “making the insistent reiteration of premises, made by Aquo throughout the resolution put here in crisis.

– It, “apparently, with in order to convince about the presumptive truth of the criminal hypotheses that builds from presumptions, or mere circumstantial relationships “.

– Those assumptions “are not enough nor adequate to support – even with the provisional nature that the present judicial instance deserves to raise – the incriminating decision whose revocation is suggested here ”.

– Then the ruling says that Ramos Padilla misapplied the intelligence law because it only sanctions spies or ex-spies of the intelligence service and Stornelli and Santoro were not.

– “Bliss confusion it is generated in the methodology used by the magistrate to repeatedly incorporate the same facts in the different accusations that he made to D’Alessio when he received an investigatory statement, in order to prove the illicit association dedicated to committing this type of illicit “.

Further, took out the causes for alleged pressure in the files of the irregular importation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) ships and in the Drug Mafia, which had been opened by the judge of Dolores Alejo Ramos Padilla, and sent them to the courts of the Federal Capital.

In yesterday’s session of the Senate, Taiana said that “it is an act of strict justice and indeed a redress for so many falsehoods.”

“He is a brave judge who had to endure that an incumbent President (for Mauricio Macri) said that he had to be removed. He was a victim of a media campaign and political disqualification that has little record“said the legislator in the room.

From the opposition, Senator Juan Carlos Romero denounced “political collusions” and maintained that it is about “a militant and controversial judge”.

“It will be very funny follow the alternatives that this judge may issue in this electoral year. This is a man who had eight complaints before the Council of the Magistracy and who put together that invention (Illegal espionage) that no one understands yet, “the legislator stressed. One of them is from the head of Forensic Accountants, Alfredo Popritkin.

