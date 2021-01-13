The Government and the lawyers of the former Minister of Planning Julio De Vido, the former head of the AFIP Ricardo Etchegaray and the businessman K Mario Cifuentes they appealed to the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation the reduction and annulment of the prosecutions of the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli and the journalist of Clarion, Daniel Santoro, respectively, in the D’Alessio case. The Mar del Plata court accepted the appeals and sent them to Cassation.

The Federal Chamber of Mar del Plata in December reduced to two the prosecutions that the judge of Dolores and member of “Legitimate Justice” Alejo Ramos Padilla had issued against Stornelli. They are two of private action, that is to say that the plaintiffs must be promoted.

In a historic ruling in favor of investigative journalism and the secrecy of journalistic sources, the Mar del Plata appeal court – made up of judges Eduardo Jiménez and Alejandro Tazza – also annulled the two prosecutions of Santoro in the so-called Brusa Dovat and Cifuentes case.

The resolutions of the Mar del Plata chamber limited the megacause that Ramos Padilla and Cristina Kirchner’s judicial operators set up in Dolores.

The complainants tried to relativize the value of freedom of expression and of the press, stating that “They are not absolute rights.”

The ruling of the Federal Chamber of Mar del Plata was not appealed by the prosecutor of Dolores Juan Pablo Curi, Pedro Etchebest, nor by Brusa Dovat and more than 15 other complainants.

The Financial Information Unit (UIF), directed by Carlos Cruz and reporting directly to President Alberto Fernández, referred to the case of former PDVSA executive Brusa Dovat where Ramos Padilla framed an interview as coercion.

The FIU argued that “the evidence scrutinized is not enough to sustain that this interest in obtaining a scoop would have led Santoro to collaborate in threatening Brusa Dovat to grant an interview”. The UIF appeal is signed by Javier Castelli with the sponsorship of the lawyer María Fernanda Cruz.

The FIU appealed in this Dolores case, but it did not in the money laundering case derived from the Cuadernos de las Bribes or in the granting of house arrest to Amado Boudou, among others.

Later, the anti-money laundering organization stated that “the objectives of the intelligence reports (of D’Alessio) that were the subject of investigation in this case, are expressly prohibited by article 4 of the intelligence law and are in violation of the principles that govern the National Intelligence System ”.

However, all reports on the AFI, DEA or Israel Security Ministry letterhead that D’Alessio had they are truchos, it was proved in the cause.

The FIU requested that the jurisdiction of the Federal Court of Dolores in the related cases known as GNL and Customs Mafia that the Chamber of Mar del Plata ordered be investigated in the courts of Comodoro Py be confirmed.

De Vido’s lawyer, Maximiliano Rusconi filed three appeals. One by the former minister, another by Cifuentes and another by the same one who was accepted as a plaintiff by Ramos Padilla, although he never prosecuted anyone in this case.

In the appeal of Cifuentes, who last year had a debt of 1,200 million pesos with the AFIP and a cause for alleged money laundering, Rusconi said that “The crux of the matter, then, passes through the following: freedom of press, as a guarantee, implies that the exercise of the press cannot be restricted due to prior controls but only because of the ex post liability that could become applicable to whoever, through the exercise of the press, incurs or participates in a criminal and / or civil offense (which is precisely what is corroborated in the case) ”.

In this sense, “the guidelines that have been maintained by the highest constitutional body of the country, according to which there are no absolute rights rather, those are limited by the norms that regulate their exercise (criteria taken up, reproduced and maintained in the iconic precedent “Ponzetti de Balbín” ”.

For his part, Etchegaray’s lawyer César Raúl Sivo said that in cases like D’Alessio “it is the duty of the State to thoroughly investigate these cases that clearly recall one of the darkest eras (SIC) in our history”, Drawing a comparison with the crimes against humanity of the dictatorship.

Sivo -who is also the lawyer for the owners of the Madaho’s brothel in Mar del Plata- argued that the events investigated are not “directly linked to his role as a journalist (of Santoro), but more directed to operating in the media for the purpose of harming the democratic life of our country”.

The lawyer Sivo stressed that “providing information completely false to its readers it can never be a fair exercise of journalism (SIC) ”. However, the Federal Chamber of Mar del Plata, after a deep analysis, said that the news from Santoro contained information “Balanced”. Etchegaray never denied the content of the journalist’s notes.

Sivo ended his appeal with more prejudice against journalism. “The mass media they are a power because they have the instruments and mechanisms that give them the possibility of imposing themselves; that condition or may condition the conduct of other powers, organizations or individuals regardless of their will and resistance ”. “(…) A power must not be unlimited or absolute. In history, when it has existed, it has overwhelmed the fundamental freedoms and rights of individuals ”, Etchegaray’s lawyer concluded.

