D’Alema and those deals in Colombia

Massimo D’Alema in a report by Digos of Naples. Il Fatto Quotidiano writes it, reporting the excerpt: “Massimo D’Alema has a modus agendi that takes advantage of a relational network mainly composed of a core of people permanently inserted in public and private life with ties rooted in the political-institutional world who operate in the symbiotic context of mutual personal gain”.



It is precisely a disclosure dated November 28, 2022 which defines “the action of the former premier and former foreign minister during the negotiations for the military supplies of Leonardo and Fincantieri in Colombia. Business never concluded but which cost D’Alema and seven other people an accusation of corruption by the magistrates of Naples “, explains the Fatto Quotidiano.

According to the accusations of the prosecutors, as reported in the search decree of 6 June 2023, “D’Alema would have positioned himself as an “informal mediator” in relations with the top management of Leonardo and Fincantieri for agreements with the Colombian authorities for supplies. Two consultants from the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also investigated, who according to the magistrates would have made themselves available to promise and offer Colombian public officials around 40 million euros, half of the commission (from 80 million) “, claims the fact.

Fatto Quotidiano adds that “at the end of the report, the Digos benevolently concluded that the dynamics were “opaque” but could be traced back to the category of “regular trade”

