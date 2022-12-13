Qatar-gate, D’Alema and the “timing” that doesn’t help the left

The case Qatar-gate is embarrassing the left. Anthony Panzerithe former MEP arrested, considered by the prosecution to be the “maneuverer“, comes right from Article Onei.e. Roberto’s party Hope and Maximus D’Alema. It just so happens – reads the press – that Panzeri’s arrest coincides with the work he is currently carrying out D’Alema how consultant private. The former premier would be the through between government Italian and a group of investors of the Qatar ready to detect the refinery of the Russian Lukoil in Priolo. A temporal coincidence that pushes Giuseppe Provenzanodeputy secretary of the Democratic Party, to a bitter criticism: “Speaking of Qatar, a side note. It has nothing to do with the horrible story of the European Parliamentbut see former leaders of the left do i lobbyists in large international business it’s not just sad, it says a lot about why people don’t trustthey don’t believe it anymore.”

The former Prime Minister – continues La Stampa – created connections first between Chinese companies and the Italian Civil Protection, and then between the right-wing government of the Colombia and Leonardo. On a political level today Antonio Panzeri he no longer had major party positions within the movement founded by Roberto Hope and Maximus D’Alema: yet a certain link has been woven between the former dem and the two leaders of the Italian left for some time. Both with D’Alema and with Speranza, Panzeri he was one of the most prominent men among the loyalists.

Subscribe to the newsletter

