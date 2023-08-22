Weapons to Colombia, encrypted cell phones discovered nailing D’Alema and his collaborators

The case D’Alema continue to hold court. New details emerge on the now famous negotiation for the sale of arms to Colombia without going through official channels and institutions. Weapons of war and ultra-luxury yachts. In Miami – reads La Verità – in the Robert Allena law firm, a year and a half ago, apparently very distant businesses mixed. And they also took care of this strange mix professionals very close to D’AlemaToday investigated with its trusted technicians for aggravated international corruption. He and his collaborators are in fact suspected of having tried to “oil” the senior ranks of the Colombian army to close a 4 billion deal.

Now the interrogations of his collaborators are popping up Digos of Naples, an 85-page report from last November – continues La Verità – which leaves little room for interpretation. Caruso speaks openly about D’Alema: “In order to overcome the bottlenecks foreseen by complianceD’Alema suggests contacting the Robert Allen law firm of Miami which allegedly carried out all the commercial duties in South AmericaThe investigators found several group chats on the seized cell phones. D’Alema appears in those with the Mazzottas, the brokers and the other Gardo collaborator.

Read also: D’Alema “registered” by the Digos of Naples. Planes and ships in Colombia targeted

