D’Alema: “Do you notice me more if I come and stay on the sidelines or if I don’t come at all?”

Big changes are boiling in the Dem pot and more generally in the area of left Italian. And it could not have been like this after the debacle that took place after the last political elections in September which opened up to the government of Giorgia Meloni. The Assembly of Democratic party in fact, it approved “The manifesto for the New Democratic Party” and at the same time the National Directorate of Article 1 gave the go-ahead to participate in the project. This, in a nutshell, means the possibility for Roberto Speranza, Pierluigi Bersani and above all Massimo D’Alema to return to the Democratic Party after years of separation due to the spill at the time of Matteo Renzi. The document reads:

“The National Directorate of Article One approved the report of the secretary Roberto Speranza, expressing a positive assessment on the formal approval and contents of the Manifesto for the New Democratic Party, which marks a very significant political fact and lays the foundations for the construction of a serious alternative to the right in our country …Article One members are invited to actively participate in the congressional phase right from the first phase of voting in the clubs, by signing the commitment to join the New Democratic Party in 2023 by 31 January, as required by the approved congressional Regulations ».

However, not everyone is happy. For example, Dem deputy Enrico Borghi declared with a daring historical-geographical excursus: “The thesis according to which the Democratic Party should dissolve or change its name to allow Art.1 to return to the Democratic Party is as if Puerto Rico poses a condition for entering the US that they change their name, like the Pdup which rejoined the PCI without however demanding abjurations”.

And then again on Article 1: “They serve the King of Prussia, that is Giuseppe Conte”. And in fact, even the proposed name, Padel, Labor Party, is not the best. But the question that stands out is: the leader Maximo and that is D’Alema will return? First ex-communist to become Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, founder of the Democratic Party left the Democratic Party in controversy with Renzi, formally part of Article 1 but politically orbiting around Giuseppe Conte.

And in fact it is a bit impressive to think of Conte’s shrewdness, who as a simple civil lawyer, climbed the steps of power by killing in order Matteo Salvini, Luigi Di Maio and most recently Beppe Grillo, who is now paid by “Giuseppi”, as Donald Trump called him at the time of the right-wing yellow-green government. In any case, the excellent relations linking D’Alema to Conte are known, who before entering politics voted for Pd. The operation that can be glimpsed is that of transform the Democratic Party into an offshoot of the Five Star Movement.

From this point of view, D’Alema should wait to see what happens without rushing and tying his hands again to the Democratic Party in which he could return to a leadership position thanks to Giuseppe Conte. D’Alema’s behavior is somewhat reminiscent of Nanni Moretti that in Ecce Bombo in the throes of a crisis of narcissism he said, regarding a party to which he had been invited: “Am I more noticeable if I come and stay away or if I don’t come at all?”, but we are sure that the former communist prime minister will be able to surprise us again.

