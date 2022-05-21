Colombia case, the possible role of the former Apulian mayor of Carmiano

Not just the two brokers. In the case of Colombia that touches Massimo D’Alema, there is also another name close to the former prime minister who has some problems. This is Giancarlo Mazzotta, former mayor of Carmiano. According to Il Giornale, “it was he who created contact with D’Alema. Mazzotta, with his son Paride, was also reached by a search decree, but the two are not under investigation. The reports, however, write the prosecutors. , are clear “, reports Il Giornale quoting the words of the magistrates:” It emerged that Caruso would have come into contact with D’Alema through Mazzotta, former mayor of Carmiano and acquaintance of the partner Amato, and would have illustrated their business projects in D ‘ Alema, who had expressed his willingness to start a dialogue with the Italian subsidiaries, towards which he boasted important relationships and acquaintances ».

Colombia case, the lawyer of the alleged broker Caruso: “We will clarify our position”

“There is no document that proves that my client has participated in this announcement from Colombia. Now, however, we will be able to clarify our position”, in the meantime Raffaele Lorenzo, defense lawyer of Emanuele Caruso, involved in the investigation of the arms to Colombia, subjected to a search by the Digos of Naples on a provision issued by the Neapolitan prosecutor. Together with Caruso, the Digos also subjected Francesco Amato to a search.

The accusations made against both are of substitution of person and attempted scam. According to what emerges, Caruso and Amato would have had a negotiating role in selling weapons to Colombia (Italian military aircraft and ships). A nuanced sale but which, if it had gone through, would have yielded 4 billion euros. At the conclusion of the deal, the two ‘negotiators’ would have pocketed “80 million euros: there is no trace of this money”, clarifies the lawyer. Investigators look for traces of arms sales to Colombia in the searched devices. Amato and Caruso allegedly pretended to be respectively responsible for Relations in Latin America and Secretary General of the Mediterranean Police Association and the Mediterranean Chamber for Industry and Business.

