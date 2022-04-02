In D’Alema’s team a former 007 of the US anti-drug Goddess

Announcements on the D’Alema case. According to Il Giornale, “a former special agent of the DEA – the federal drug agency of the United States – also appears in the intertwining of characters in the Colombian affair, the one in which Massimo D’Alema was busy selling ships and planes of the subsidiaries Fincantieri and Leonardo “. Today’s Journal writes: “To get there, however, we must start from the reports of a key man in the operation: Umberto Bonavita, the lawyer of the law firm Robert Allen Law in Miami, a study reported by D’Alema to manage the Colombian business. In the plans of the former prime minister, it was from this American firm that the contracts of Leonardo and Fincantieri and the related mediation of consultants, 2 percent of a 4 billion business, should have passed “.

Il Giornale traces an overview of the figures involved in the affair: “In fact, Bonavita was at the forefront of managing the Colombian operation. And, as has already emerged, he is not exactly a stranger to D’Alema’s entourage. Indeed, the lawyer of the Allen firm – firm that the former Prime Minister had even initially denied having reported – he is very close to another D’Alema trusted man, the Bolognese accountant Gherardo Gardowho in this potential deal worked side by side with the former prime minister and spoke directly with one of Leonardo’s executives “, continues Il Giornale.

“After all Gardo and Bonavita have known each other for a long time, so much so that together they founded a consulting company based in Miami, Wey Llc which has its tax domicile in the Allen studio. It is in this intertwining and above all in the relations of the lawyer Bonavita of the Miami firm that the former agent of the Goddess appears: he is John Costanzo, father of Bonavita’s wife, Danielle Bonavita. In short, the father-in-law. Costanzo, who is defined on the web as a special agent of the Miami anti-drug agency, is also president of Ebco International, an “international investigation company specializing in the collection of information for companies”, concludes the newspaper.

