The sixth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is to be played this year. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released a list of 25 such foreign players who will be part of the draft of PSL. It also includes former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn. Apart from Stan, the names of T20 specialist cricketers like Rashid Khan and Chris Gayle are also present in this list. Stein recently said via Twitter that he would not participate in the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The PCB released a list of foreign players on Tuesday, in which Rashid Khan, Chris Gayle and Dale Steyn have been placed in the Platinum category. The PCB has also kept Pakistan captain Babar Azam, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Aamir in the same category. The PCB said in a statement that the foreign players include top order T20 batsmen David Malan, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Lynn, Alex Hales, Morne Morkel, Mohammad Nabi, Imran Tahir, Tom Banton and Chris Jordan. All these have confirmed their availability for the tournament.

LPlatinum Pachees ✨ The six franchises will now be making key trade and retention decisions before the #HBLPSLDraft, with each team allowed a maximum of eight retentions ahead of the Draft. Who are your top picks from the Platinum Players roster? #HBLPSL pic.twitter.com/aQXaZOVwwx – PakistanSuperLeague (@ thePSLt20) January 5, 2021

Cricket tweet 🏏 Just a short message to let everyone know that I’ve made myself unavailable for RCB at this years IPL, I’m also not planning on playing for another team, just taking some time off during that period. Thank you to RCB for understanding. No I’m not retired. 4 – Dale Steyn (@ DaleSteyn62) January 2, 2021

I will be playing in other leagues, nicely spaced out to give myself an opportunity to do something’s I’ve been excited about as well as continue to play the game I love so much. NO, I’m NOT retired. 4 Here’s to a great 2021 🤙 – Dale Steyn (@ DaleSteyn62) January 2, 2021

List of 25 foreign players of the platinum category: Landley Simmons, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Gayle, Evin Louis, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, David Malan, Tom Banton, Coleen Ingram, Imran Tahir, Riley Rosu, David Miller, Racie One Der Dusson, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Chris Lynn, Tisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujib ur Rehman, Mustafizur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichane.