It has now become the single-seater that has welcomed the most drivers over the course of this season, including Luca Ghiotto, and will presumably see more new faces between now and the end of the championship or other returns to the team. This is the #51 Dale Coyne Racing Teama team that in the last race at Mid-Ohio (the first in the history of IndyCar with hybrid engines) had promoted the British driver Toby Sowery, making his absolute debut, to the top American open-wheel series.

This weekend, however, IndyCar will return to a oval circuit for two races in one weekend at Iowawith Dale Coyne who, in the meantime, has announced the new driver for this double round. It would be better to say ‘the’ driver, since we will witness the return to the track of Katherine LeggeAlso British, the owner of the Illinois team has decided not only to focus on a driver with more experience on ovals, who had already competed in the last Indianapolis 500, but also to give a birthday present to the one who will be celebrating her birthday this weekend.

“I’m thrilled to be behind the wheel of an IndyCar car in the Iowa double-header this weekend. – Legge declared – We had a successful test last week and I can’t wait to see how the racing goes on the new surface. I’m grateful to Dale Coyne and Honda and I’m happy to be back racing on the 51.”

Dale Coyne thus welcomes back to the team a driver who, during her career, has participated in various categories such as DTM, Formula E and WEC, as well as having held the role of test driver for Minardi in 2005: “We’re looking forward to having Katherine back in the car with us at Iowa this weekend. She did a great job for us at Indy and we had a great test at Iowa Speedway last week with both Katherine and Jack Harvey. We can’t wait to see what the double-header weekend at Iowa brings.”