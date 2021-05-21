Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

A medical source revealed the details of the health condition of the actress Dalal Abdel Aziz, after she was infected with the new Corona virus, indicating that the condition is stable until this moment, as most of the main news is hidden at the request of her family, including the news of the death of her companion and her husband, the artist Samir Ghanem.

The source added to Al-Ittihad that the actress Dalal Abdel Aziz is still infected with the new Corona virus, as she is waiting for a new swab to show her health situation about a month after infection with Covid-19, while she is still getting medicines for the Coronavirus treatment protocol stipulated by the Ministry of Health and Population. .

The source indicated that the current period is doubling the drugs for the protocol for treating the Corona virus after increasing the number of days of infection, stressing that the oxygen level in the body is good and very stable, as the result is expected to appear for the new swab within the next few hours, and it is hoped that it will appear negative.

The artist Samir Ghanem, husband of the artist Dalal Abdel Aziz, died after a conflict with the Corona virus, and the kidneys were greatly affected, which led to his death about a month after entering a private hospital, while his daughter Donia Samir Ghanem recovered from the virus about a week after her infection, while Dalal continues to receive Necessary health care.