From: Jennifer Lanzinger

In a video, the Dalai Lama asks a little boy to suck his tongue. Much criticism and dismay has now been followed by an apology from the Tibetan leader.

New Delhi – The Dalai Lama is revered worldwide, the spiritual leader of the Tibetans is also popular with many people internationally. Now, however, the Dalai Lama caused a scandal, with many people criticizing the behavior of the Buddhist teacher. Now the head of the Tibetans apologized.

Video clip shows: Dalai Lama asks boy to suck his tongue – Chief apologizes

The scandal was triggered by a video showing the Dalai Lama and a little boy. In the video, the Dalai Lama kisses the boy on the lips, then sticks out his tongue and asks him to suck it. Many people on social media criticized the Buddhist teacher’s behavior. The uproar became so great that the head of the Tibetans even felt compelled to apologize.

The Dalai Lama’s official Twitter account posted the following message on Monday: “A video clip is circulating showing a recent meeting where a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as to his many friends around the world, for the pain his words may have caused.” It continued, “His Holiness often teases people he meets an innocent and playful way, even in public and in front of cameras.” He therefore regrets the incident.

The Dalai Lama is loved by many people internationally, for many he is a symbol of harmony. From his exile in India, he promotes the rights of the Tibetans and wants to achieve cultural and religious freedoms for them within the People’s Republic, also in dialogue with China. In 1989 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his struggle.

