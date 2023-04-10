A video of Tibetan religious leaderDalai Lama, giving an Indian boy a “peck” and then asking him to suck his tongue shocked the internet and raised a series of criticisms.

The event was held in India on February 28, but the images have recently been circulating on social media along with a wave of criticism of the religious leader over possible child abuse.

This Monday (10), the account representing the Dalai Lama on Twitter published an apology. “His Holiness wishes to apologize to the young man and his family, as well as his many friends around the world, for the pain his words may have caused,” reads part of the statement. “His Holiness often teases people he knows in an innocent and amusing way, even in public and on camera. He regrets the incident.”

Check out the video of the controversy and the publication of the Dalai Lama: