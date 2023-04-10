The Dalai Lama apologized Monday after a video circulated on social media in which he asked a child to “suck your tongue” during an event, unleashing a strong controversy and numerous critics.

. His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as to his many friends around the world, for the damage his words have caused.

“A video has circulated showing a recent encounter, in which a young boy asks His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he can give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends around the world. the world, for the damage his words have caused,” the Buddhist leader said in a statement.

The images show the Dalai Lama kissing the young man on the lips during an act and in the presence of other adults, to immediately ask if he can “suck” his tongue. Seconds later, the Tibetan spiritual leader points to his mouth and sticks out his tongue.

“His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and mischievous way, including in public and on camera. He regrets the incident,” the Dalai Lama’s office insisted.

The Dalai Lama has already caused controversy after joking that he could surely be succeeded by a woman, but she should be “very attractive.”

Lhamo Dondhup, the original name of the fourteenth Dalai Lama, fled with thousands of compatriots to India in early 1959 after China’s harsh repression of the failed popular uprising in Lhasa, the capital of Tibet.

Since then, he continued the fight for the freedom of his people, although he always “systematically opposing violence”, reason for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989.

The Tibetan religious leader was born on July 6, 1935 in Taktser, in eastern Tibet, where at the age of two he became the spiritual head of his people upon being recognized as the reincarnation of his predecessor.

