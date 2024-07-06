“Today, Tibetans inside and outside Tibet are celebrating my birthday with much joy and happiness. All Tibetans and people in the Himalayan regions are also praying for me. I would like to thank everyone. I am almost 90 years old, but I do not feel ill, apart from a slight discomfort in my legs I am in good health. I would like to thank all my fellow Tibetans, inside and outside Tibet, for your prayers on the occasion of my birthday.” This is the message sent via Facebook by the Dalai Lama on the day of his 89th birthday.

“I was born in the land of Dhomay (Amdo) and bear the title of Dalai Lama. I did my best when I was in Tibet and, after exile, I served to the best of my ability. As a result, it seems that I have been of quite some benefit,” the Dalai Lama continued. “There is a growing interest in the Tibetan cause in the world and I feel that I have made a small contribution to it. I would like to ask everyone, especially fellow Tibetans inside Tibet, to feel comfortable and be relaxed. I feel some physical discomfort, but, due to the aging process, it is inevitable, isn’t it? Basically, I am very well. So, please relax and be calm.”

‘I am still determined to continue my service to teaching’

“And today I have something special to tell you. I recently had a knee operation that gave me some problems. However, I am recovering and now I have no problems. So, please be happy and feel comfortable. There may be people who try to confuse you about my health condition, saying that the Dalai Lama has gone to the hospital and is undergoing treatment, and so on, making my health condition seem serious. You should not trust this false information. As for me, of course, I have had some minor problems with my knees. The hospital has done medical examinations and tests on my knee, and the entire staff has treated me with so much love and dedication in their service to help me. So, I would like to take this opportunity to thank them all. For the general public, despite the surgery, I feel physically fit. So, I ask you to be happy and relaxed.”

“As the Dalai Lama, I have now made a certain contribution to the people inside and outside Tibet and in many parts of the world, and especially to the teaching of the Buddha. I am still determined to continue my service to the teaching; I am determined to do so with all my heart. I would like to urge all Tibetans, wherever they are, to continue to pray for me on the occasion of my birthday. Please do your best. That is all. Thank you.”