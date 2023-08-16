Two weights for the moment without two measures, those that will be decisive on Saturday, “at the end of a journey in eighteen stages and heavy workloads, in search of balance at the right moment”: theory and practice in Paolo Dal Soglio, 53 years old , from Schio in Vicenza, missed an Olympic medal by an inch in Atlanta ’96. He is the one who holds a couple of important chances for Budapest: Zane WeirItalian-South African from Durban, blue thanks to a grandfather from Trieste, European indoor champion, four times over 22 meters and Leonardo Fabbrithe last heir of the Florentine tradition, a matter that has been going on for seventy years, punctuated by Profeti, Meconi, Montelatici, Andrei.

Dal Soglio couldn’t have asked for better since the last test, a few days ago in Vicenza.

“Zane 22.15 and two throws at 22.13, second blue ever after Andrei; Leonardo nearby, 21.84. A couple of Zane’s throws weren’t perfect: as they say in the jargon, they went a little off. And even Leo could have done better”.

You’re a damn perfectionist.

“I train a specialty in which the search for perfection is a constant, an obligation. The rotation, the release of the iron ball how long do they last? A breath. And in there is an ocean of details. I observe, I film and we all review together. The pitcher is also a good analyst”.

Is the result?

“The result is that Zane has formidable legs and while making most of his opponents about ten centimeters in height and more than ten kilos in weight, he knows how to produce a dynamism granted to few. A light heavyweight? The definition isn’t bad… Leonardo, who is 2.00 tall and weighs a good 120 kilos, expresses his best with his trunk. That last test gave me indications, perhaps hopes: with half a rotation they launched long. And if certain theories are true, they are worth half a meter more”.

She is not superstitious…

“I told you: shot put is a pretty exact science. I allow myself only to say it in a low voice: both can express themselves around 22.40″.

And with 22.40…

“Let’s go in order. Budapest is back to the old days and I don’t like it: qualifying in the morning, final the same day. To get into the twelve, I think they will fix a measure around 21.40 and in the morning it can be stressful: I have some experience on the subject. However, I would say that eight of the twelve who will continue will be Ryan Crouser, who is unbeatable, world record holder with a monstrous 23.56, the other three Americans, New Zealander Walsh, a great competitor, Croatian Mihaijlievic, Zane and Leo”.

In the noble areas of the ranking there is even a Jamaican, Campbell, 22.22.

“The weight is a seven and a quarter pound bowl which is a good representation of the world.”

From bowl to crystal ball: how will it end?

“When Crouser throws short, a giant of 2.04 by 130 abundant, he reaches 22.70. Walsh is consistent on 22 and is capable of spikes. Kovacs is American but knows he’s competing at home because of his roots. The podium looks done. But if Zane and Leo clean up what they’re good at…”