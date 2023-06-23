Through a press release, the historic Italian company of card games, board games and toys From the Negro announced his presence at the Comicon of Bergamoan event that will take place from today, June 23, until the 25.

Emilia Dal Negro, company spokesperson, will be among the judges of the competition Italian Game Jam 2023a competition that allows experts and enthusiasts to create a new board game in a few days.

Here are the enthusiastic declarations of Emilia Dal Negro:

“I am happy to be part of the jury of the Italian Game Jam in Bergamo, an event that celebrates innovation in board game design. In Dal Negro, we have always been very attentive to product innovation and we believe that this event represents an important opportunity to see many young creatives at work in the creation of future successful games.” “For us, the Italian Game Jam represents an opportunity to get in touch with emerging talents in the field of board games and to grasp new ideas and perspectives. We are certain that the passion and creativity of the participants will be reflected in their prototypes.”

Dal Negro will be present at Comicon in Bergamo along with his most loved gamesAmong these stand out SuperGoal, Jolly Smile, Chef in its version of Japanese cuisine and the special line of games dedicated to children.