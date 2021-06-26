Botto on the second day of the Absolutes in Rovereto: Paolo Dal Molin, with 13 ”27 (wind +1.2 m / s), after nine years improves the Italian record of 110 obstacles. With 13 ”28, from 8 June 2012, it belonged to the Ligurian Emanuele Abate. The 34-year-old Alexandrian of Cameroonian origins, at the Quercia stadium, signs the perfect match and wins the direct pass for the Tokyo Olympics: the standard of participation is set at 13 ”32.

At the top

–

Paolo, already bronze on the 60 obstacles at the European Championships in Torun at the beginning of March, confirms that he has overcome years of physical problems and from the top of a talent with few equals he is relaunched at the top of the specialty. “I have understood since the battery that I can do good things – he rejoices -: when I am healthy, I know I can run fast. But frankly I didn’t even expect the Italian record. And now head to the Games ”. Behind him well also Hassane Forfane who with 13 ”42 improves his personal by 2/100, third Lorenzo Perini in 13” 59. After Franck Koua (13 ”78), in fifth place is Lorenzo Simonelli (born in 2002): with 13” 79 he hits the national junior record.