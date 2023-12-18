Stefano Dal Corso died in prison, the super witness: “Beaten and killed: he had seen a sexual relationship between officers”

New, important news emerges on case of Stefano Dal Corso, the inmate who died in his cell in October 2022, whose death was filed as suicide. It would, in fact, be about homocide, according to the latest revelations of a superwitness: his murderer he allegedly “broke his neck with a bar and two blows from a truncheon”. According to the man, who claims to be an external officer of the penitentiary police, Dal Corso was killed after witnessed sexual intercourse in jail.

The Tufello prisoner died in the Casa Massima prison in Oristano on 12 October 2022. According to what was reported by the newspaper The Republic, this witness would have stated in an email, and then in some phone calls, that he had evidence about Dal Corso: the Roman prisoner would not have taken his own life, but would have been killed. In this regard, almost a year later, on 4 October 2023, the Prosecutor's Office reopened the investigation into the case.

Moreover, his sister Marisa Dal Corso and the lawyer Armida Decina had never believed in the hypothesis of suicide. In fact, there are many points still to be clarified on the matter. Dal Corso was in the Sardinian prison to attend a trial that concerned him. He was found dead, hanging. He would have taken his own life, this is the first hypothesis, using a sheet cut with a cutter as a noose, but no trace of it has ever been found. Furthermore, the window grates on which the sheet was hung would be too low to be used for a hanging. The room was also found in perfect order, with the bed made. Just a few weeks before leaving prison where he was supposed to spend a few more weeks, the inmate had told his daughter and his partner that he wanted to start a new life with them.

Stefano Dal Corso, the revelations of the witness

The witness also spoke to the victim's sister claiming to be in possession of a video that immortalized the attack and some clothes that Dal Corso was wearing that day. In fact, in his words: “They changed the reports, they changed the medical examiner, they dressed your brother in clothes made available to Caritas and they made those stained with blood disappear with the evidence and fingerprints”, he would have said. That day Stefano Dal Corso had “opened the infirmary door and witnessed a sexual relationship between two prison workers. He was kicked out and returned to his cell”. Then “slaps, kicks, punches”, he writes The Republic citing the superwitness who “continues the narrative that ends with Stefano's death and the attempt to cover up the murder”. Now his words will be examined by prosecutors who are investigating the matter. “The prosecutor's office will ascertain the veracity or otherwise of what was declared. But I hope all this can raise doubts that will lead to an autopsy being carried out” says the lawyer Decina.

