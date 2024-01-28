'Madame Web' is the new film from the world of 'Spiderman', in which they star Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney and Isabella Merced. Dakota is very famous for having also been the main character in 'Fifty Shades of Grey'. However, this film is a new world for her, since she has filmed action scenes and made use of special effects.

Dakota Johnson, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, gave details of what she had to do to become a heroine. Likewise, Johnson hopes not to disappoint comic fans, as this is a new experience for her.

What did Dakota Johnson say about her performance in 'Madame Web'?

Dakota Johnson is Cassandra Webb in the Sony movie 'Madame Web'. The actress said that this is her first time performing fictional scenes, so she hopes she did well. “I've never actually done a movie where you're on a blue screen, there are fake explosions, and someone says, 'Explosion!', and you act like there's an explosion. That to me was absolutely psychotic. I was like, 'I don't know if this is going to be good at all! I hope I did a good job!“, held.

Did Dakota Johnson want to play the role of 'Madame Web'?

Dakota Johnson She explained that at first, when she was offered to do the film, she was unsure about taking the role, but then director SJ Clarkson convinced her to play the psychic. “They sent me this script and I thought: 'I don't know if I'm a superhero.' She was a little taken aback by her powers. I felt like, 'Oh, I'd really love to see that superhero.'. I would love to see a young woman whose superpower is her mind,'” she recounted.

What other films did Dakota Johnson make?

The actress Dakota JohnsonIn addition to being the new psychic heroine, she has also participated in other film projects. Below we leave you a list:

'The Friend' as Nicole Teague

'Suspiria' as Sussie Bannion

'Fifty Shades Freed' as Anastasia Steele

'Bad Times at the El Royale' as Emily Summerspring.

Dakota Johnson is Cassandra Webb in 'Madame Web'. Photo: YouTube screenshot

