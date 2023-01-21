the famous actor Armie Hammer He drew the attention of the media throughout 2021 because several women made public accusations against him for alleged sexual and psychological assault and even potential cannibalistic behavior. As expected, projects that the artist had in his portfolio were discarded or put on hold, such as the sequel to the acclaimed “Call me by your name”.

Consequently, the image of Oliver’s interpreter was tarnished and, therefore, he went to a kind of media ostracism that seems to have no expiration date. Although little has been said about him in recent months, Dakota Johnson (“50 Shades of Grey”) has been in charge of rekindling gossip in networks during her recent participation in an international festival.

Dakota Johnson gained worldwide fame for her participation in the “50 Shades of Gray” saga. Photo: AFP.

What joke did Dakota Johnson make about Armie Hammer?

The actress was in the midst of presenting the International Icon Award at the Taste of Sundance, which was directed to Luca Gudagnino. At that moment, she took the opportunity to shock the audience with a bitter joke about Hammer.

“It was here, at Sundance in 2017, that audiences experienced a film that is uniquely characterized by Luca’s iconic approach to storytelling, vision and style that is ‘Call me by your name,'” he said at the beginning. Johnson.

“Unfortunately, I was not in that one. It was a shame. Luca had asked me to play the part of the peach, but our schedules crossed. Good thing, because then I would have been another woman that Armie Hammer tried to eat.” added.

People were stunned for a moment and, amid timid applause, laughter and a few guffaws were heard.